Casino has no plans to split up Brazil business-paper

SAO PAULO, June 25 (Reuters) - French retailer Casino is not interested in spinning off the food, home electronics or furniture divisions of its Brazilian business Grupo Pão de Açúcar, Casino’s chief told a local newspaper on Monday.

Chief Executive Jean-Charles Naouri, who last week took over as chairman of Wilkes, the holding company that controls Brazilian retail giant Grupo Pão de Açúcar, told Valor Economico in an interview published on Monday he does not see a break-up in which Pão de Açúcar Chairman Abilio Diniz would retain control of the Via Varejo home electronics division as an “appropriate project.”

Diniz and Naouri’s decade-long relationship was shattered last year, when the Brazilian tycoon tried to orchestrate a merger with Casino rival Carrefour.

With relations soured between the two executives, their camps have discussed alternatives to a current shareholder pact that would allow them to part ways, including the spinoff of Via Varejo.

Naouri told Valor Economico such a move could jeopardize Grupo Pão de Açúcar’s leadership in the Brazilian retail market.

“A structure that would in a few weeks or months cause the group to lose its leadership position, to fall from number one to number three or four, would bring up a lot of questions,” Naouri said.

Naouri reiterated his plans to keep Grupo Pão de Açúcar’s management team in place, and denied Casino was in talks to spin off the Casas Bahias chain of home electronics stores to Brazil’s Klein family, its original owners.