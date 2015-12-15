Casino sells Thai, Colombia real estate, pulls out of Vietnam

PARIS, Dec 15 (Reuters) - French retailer Casino said in a statement on Tuesday it plans to raise more than 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion) in 2016 by selling part of its real estate portfolio in Thailand and Colombia as well as its Vietnam operations.

Casino said it would continue to focus on its growth strategy in its key markets including France, Latin America and Asia. Combined with an expected improvement of free cash flow after dividends in France, Casino said the programme of disposals should halve the group’s debt by the end of next year.