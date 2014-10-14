FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Casino sales growth hit by slowdown in Brazil and France
October 14, 2014 / 4:15 PM / 3 years ago

Casino sales growth hit by slowdown in Brazil and France

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Casino’s sales growth declined in the third quarter, the French retailer said on Tuesday, reflecting a slowdown in Brazil, its biggest market, and weaker French hypermarket sales resulting from low consumer confidence and poor summer weather.

Casino, which generates 60 percent of its sales in emerging markets and controls Brazil’s Grupo Pao de Acucar, posted third-quarter group sales of 11.967 billion euros ($15.15 billion). Analysts had expected sales of 11.8 billion euros, according to a Thomson Reuters poll.

Stripping out acquisitions, disposals, currency effects and fuel retail, sales rose 2.8 percent, slower than the 6.5 percent growth recorded in the second quarter.

Adjusted for calendar effects, sales at the group’s French hypermarkets fell 3.9 percent on the same comparable basis, after growing 1.1 percent in April-June. (1 US dollar = 0.7900 euro) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Laurence Frost)

