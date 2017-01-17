FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Retailer Casino keeps French profit goal after Q4 sales improvement
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 17, 2017 / 6:28 AM / 7 months ago

Retailer Casino keeps French profit goal after Q4 sales improvement

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 17 (Reuters) - French retailer Casino said on Tuesday it would deliver on its French profit forecast for 2016 after fourth-quarter sales reflected an improvement in its home market on a same-store basis, notably at the Geant hypermarkets.

In Brazil, its second-biggest market by revenue, food retail sales were robust, driven by the cash and carry Assai stores and sales revitalisation of the Extra hypermarkets, Casino said.

Casino, whose credit rating was cut to junk by Standard & Poor's last March, is under pressure to revive profits in its biggest market in France, where it now makes more than 50 percent of its sales, at a time of slower growth in Brazil.

Casino added it no longer consolidates Brazil's Via Varejo consumer electronics unit, which it plans to sell.

Casino, which controls Brazil's Grupo Pao de Acucar , posted fourth-quarter sales of 10.929 billion euros ($11.65 billion).

Stripping out acquisitions, disposals, currency effects and fuel, group sales rose 5.1 percent year-on-year.

Casino, which reports full-year earnings on March 7, said full-year 2016 trading profit in France - estimated and unaudited - was slightly over 500 million euros, as forecast by the company.

The figures were published on the company's website.

$1 = 0.9381 euros Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.