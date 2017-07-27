FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 27, 2017 / 6:19 AM / 2 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Retailer Casino nudges up guidance as H1 profits rise

2 Min Read

* Raises financial guidance

* Stronger results in France and Brazil (Adds detail, background)

PARIS, July 27 (Reuters) - Supermarket retailer Casino nudged up its full year financial guidance on Thursday as stronger results in its main French market and in Brazil boosted its first-half earnings.

Casino said it was now expecting growth above its targeted 15 percent in food retail trading profits in France, and also expected a contribution from its property development activities of around 60 million euros.

Reporting a 36 percent rise in first-half earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to 600 million euros ($705 million), Casino added it expected full-year growth of at least 20 percent in consolidated trading profit.

Trading profits in France, Casino's biggest market, rose 43 percent from a year ago.

Earnings also improved in Brazil, which is Casino's second-biggest market.

Casino controls Brazil's top retailer Grupo Pao de Acucar . Signs of an improvement in the Brazilian market came this month when Casino's French rival Carrefour listed shares in its Brazil unit.

$1 = 0.8516 euros Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Dominique Vidalon

