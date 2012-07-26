UPDATE 1-Casino growth slows as France weak, keeps goals

(Adds details from statement)

* Q2 underlying sales growth ex-fuel up 1.7 pct vs 6.6 pct in Q1

* H1 operating profit up 11.6 pct to 638 mln euros

* H1 sales up 7.5 percent at 17.348 bln euros

* Keeps 2012 goals, Emerging markets robust, France weak (Adds details from statement)

PARIS, July 26 (Reuters) - Casino said sales growth slowed sharply in the second quarter as French shoppers slashed spending amid economic anxiety and poor weather, with sales at its Geant hypermarket chain taking the worst hit.

The French retailer said robust emerging markets made up for tough trading conditions at home, however, and it posted an 11.6 percent rise in first-half operating profit and kept its full-year goals intact.

Casino, which last month took exclusive control of Brazil’s largest retailer Grupo Pao de Acucar , kept a target to increase sales by more than 10 percent this year.

Same-store sales at the Geant Casino hypermarkets fell 5.1 percent in the quarter after dropping 1.8 percent in the first, as cash-strapped shoppers cut on non-essentials, the statement said.

Casino vowed to boost food sales through price promotions in the second half while taking further steps to scale down store space dedicated to non-food items like apparel or electronics.

Like-for-like sales, excluding fuel, slowed to 1.7 percent in the second quarter from 6.6 percent growth in the first.

Retailers across much of Europe are struggling as shoppers’ disposable incomes are squeezed by rising prices, muted wage growth and government austerity measures, while confidence is sapped by the euro zone debt crsis.

Larger French rival Carrefour said earlier this month that though trading remained weak in austerity-hit countries like Spain and Italy, it was not getting worse.

Casino, which last month sealed a deal to buy the remaining 50 percent stake of convenience store chain Monoprix it did not control, said same-store sales at Monoprix eased 0.8 percent.

EMERGING MARKETS LIFT PROFITS

Operating profit was 638 million euros ($773.48 million) over the six months ended June 30 on a 7.5 percent rise in sales to 17.348 billion.

This reflected a 7.3 percent fall in French profits and a 28.7 percent jump in profits from international operations which in addition to Brazil include Vietnam, Thailand and Colombia.

Analysts had forecast interim operating profit of 642 million euros on sales of 17.45 billion in a Reuters poll.

Casino kept its goal of selling 1.5 billion euros worth of assets this year, having already achieved more than half of that target. That would allow the group to keep its net debt to core profit (EBITDA) ratio below 2.2.

Casino shares have lost 4.2 percent this year, underperforming the European retail sector, which lost 1.06 percent.