Casino Q1 sales growth slows, France weighs
April 15, 2015 / 4:05 PM / 2 years ago

Casino Q1 sales growth slows, France weighs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 15 (Reuters) - French retailer Casino said sales growth slowed in the first quarter, reflecting a weak performance in France, despite price cuts there, and in consumer electronics in Latin America.

Casino, which controls Brazil’s Grupo Pao de Acucar , posted first-quarter sales of 11.9 billion euros ($12.61 billion), in line with the average of analysts’ expectations.

Stripping out acquisitions, disposals, currency effects and fuel, sales rose 2.7 percent year-on-year, a slowdown from the 3.1 percent growth recorded in the fourth quarter.

$1 = 0.9435 euros Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Andrew Callus

