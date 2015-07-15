FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil weighs on Casino Q2 sales growth
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 15, 2015 / 3:55 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil weighs on Casino Q2 sales growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 15 (Reuters) - Retailer Casino said sales growth slowed in the second quarter, reflecting weak consumer electronics demand in its top market of Brazil, while France saw a marked improvement at its hypermarkets because of earlier price cuts.

Casino - which makes 60 percent of its sales in emerging markets and controls Brazil’s top retailer, Grupo Pao de Acucar - said second-quarter group sales reached 11.757 billion euros.

Analysts had expected 11.65 billion euros in sales on average.

Stripping out acquisitions, currency effects and excluding petrol, sales eased by 0.4 percent, a marked slowdown from the 2.7 percent growth seen in the first quarter.

Same-store sales at the group’s French Geant Casino hypermarkets rose 2 percent, excluding fuel and calendar effects, from a 1.5 percent fall in the first quarter. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.