Brazil lifts Casino Q3 sales, French hypermarkets improve
October 14, 2013 / 3:53 PM / 4 years ago

Brazil lifts Casino Q3 sales, French hypermarkets improve

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Casino said sales growth accelerated in the third quarter thanks to robust demand in Brazil and an improvement at its Geant hypermarkets in France, where the retailer started to benefit from price cuts initiated at the end of last year.

Group sales for Casino, which controls top Brazilian retailer Grupo Pao de Acucar, reached 11.78 billion euros ($16 billion). Analysts had on average expected sales of 11.7 billion, according to a Reuters poll.

Stripping out acquisitions, currency and calendar effects, and petrol, this was a like-for-like rise of 6.5 percent and an acceleration from 3 percent growth in the second quarter, Casino said in a statement on Monday. ($1 = 0.7361 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)

