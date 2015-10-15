FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil, Thailand woes weigh on Casino Q3 sales
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Casinos & Gaming
October 15, 2015 / 5:45 AM / 2 years ago

Brazil, Thailand woes weigh on Casino Q3 sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 15 (Reuters) - French retailer Casino said on Thursday that the decline in group sales accelerated slightly in the third quarter, hit by weak consumer electronics demand in its top market of Brazil and the August bombings in Thailand.

France saw a marked improvement across all store formats, however, notably at its Geant Casino hypermarkets and LeaderPrice discount stores thanks to previous price cuts.

Casino, which makes 60 percent of its sales in emerging markets and controls top Brazilian retailer Grupo Pao de Acucar , said third-quarter group sales reached 10.684 billion euros ($12.27 billion).

Analysts had on average expected sales of 10.56 billion euros.

Stripping out acquisitions, currency effects and excluding petrol, sales slipped 0.5 percent, more than the 0.4 percent decline in the second quarter.

Consumer electronics sales in Brazil slumped 24.7 percent in the quarter, having fallen 23.6 percent in the second quarter. ($1 = 0.8708 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.