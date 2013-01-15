FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Casino French sales fall, hypermarkets worst hit
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 15, 2013 / 4:56 PM / in 5 years

Casino French sales fall, hypermarkets worst hit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Retailer Casino said sales fell in the fourth quarter in its core French market, with hypermarkets taking the worst hit, after it decided to offer fewer promotions to fund lasting price cuts amid a gloomy economic climate.

Casino, which controls Brazil’s top retailer Grupo Pao de Acucar, said it offset the French weakness thanks to robust growth in emerging markets in Latin America and Asia.

Casino, which competes with Carrefour and unlisted Leclerc, Intermarche and Auchan, said group fourth-quarter sales reached 12.856 billion euros ($17.16 billion), in line with the 12.8 billion-euro forecast in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of analysts.

Stripping out acquisitions, currency effects and excluding petrol, this was a like-for-like rise of 3.2 percent and a slowdown from 4.2 percent growth in the third quarter.

Same-store sales excluding petrol at Casino’s Geant hypermarkets plunged 9.9 percent in the quarter following a 5.4 percent drop in the third quarter. ($1 = 0.7492 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.