Casino Q4 sales boosted by Brazil unit

PARIS, Jan 15 (Reuters) - French retailer Casino said sales growth accelerated in the fourth quarter, reflecting a robust performance in Brazil, its biggest market, and improving sales at its French hypermarkets, which continued to reap the benefits of previous price cuts.

Casino, which controls Brazil’s Grupo Pao de Acucar , posted fourth-quarter sales of 13.278 billion euros, in line with average analysts expectations of 13.2 billion.

Stripping out acquisitions, disposals, currency effects and fuel, sales rose 3.1 percent year-on-year, more than the 2.8 percent growth recorded in the third quarter.