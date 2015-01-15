FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Casino Q4 sales boosted by Brazil unit
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 15, 2015 / 5:00 PM / 3 years ago

Casino Q4 sales boosted by Brazil unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 15 (Reuters) - French retailer Casino said sales growth accelerated in the fourth quarter, reflecting a robust performance in Brazil, its biggest market, and improving sales at its French hypermarkets, which continued to reap the benefits of previous price cuts.

Casino, which controls Brazil’s Grupo Pao de Acucar , posted fourth-quarter sales of 13.278 billion euros, in line with average analysts expectations of 13.2 billion.

Stripping out acquisitions, disposals, currency effects and fuel, sales rose 3.1 percent year-on-year, more than the 2.8 percent growth recorded in the third quarter.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.