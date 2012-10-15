FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil lifts Casino Q3 sales, France still weak
October 15, 2012 / 4:30 PM / 5 years ago

Brazil lifts Casino Q3 sales, France still weak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 15 (Reuters) - French retailer Casino said on Monday that robust emerging markets outpaced weak conditions at home, lifting third-quarter like-for-like sales by 4.2 percent.

Casino, which competes with Carrefour and unlisted Leclerc, Intermarche and Auchan, said sales in its domestic market remained weak as cash-strapped shoppers slashed spending at its Geant Casino hypermarkets but added that e-commerce with C-Discount put in a strong performance.

Casino, which in June took control of Brazil’s largest retailer, Grupo Pao de Acucar, now makes 60.4 percent of sales in international markets.

Third-quarter sales reached 11.767 billion euros ($15.22 billion), a reported rise of 35.2 percent as Casino now consolidates 100 percent of Grupo Pao de Acucar against 40 percent previously.

Nine analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected third-quarter sales of 11.643 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7730 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)

