FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Casino Q4 sales growth accelerates on Brazil
Sections
Featured
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 14, 2014 / 5:06 PM / 4 years ago

Casino Q4 sales growth accelerates on Brazil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Retailer Casino said sales growth accelerated in the fourth quarter, driven by robust growth in Brazil and a further improvement at its hypermarkets in France, where the retailer continued to reap the benefits of previous price cuts.

Casino, which controls Brazil’s top retailer Grupo Pao de Acucar, said fourth-quarter group sales reached 13.1 billion euros ($17.93 billion), in line with the 13 billion-euro forecast in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of analysts.

Stripping out acquisitions, currency effects and excluding petrol, this was a like-for-like rise of 8.5 percent and an acceleration from 6.5 percent growth in the third quarter, Casino said on Tuesday.

Same-store sales excluding petrol and calendar effects at Casino’s Geant hypermarkets fell 2 percent in the quarter following a 4.7 percent decline in the third quarter. ($1 = 0.7306 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.