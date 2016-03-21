FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French retailer Casino confirms debt plan after S&P downgrade
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 21, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

French retailer Casino confirms debt plan after S&P downgrade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 21 (Reuters) - Casino confirmed its plan to lower its debt on Monday after Standard & Poor’s cut its rating on the French retailer’s debt by one notch to non-investment grade, or junk.

The company confirmed its forecast for French full-year core profit, as well as the “continuous fast implementation of its deleveraging plan”.

Casino said the completion of the disposal of its participation in Big C Thailand for 3.1 billion euros ($3.49 billion) was imminent, and that the disposal process of its activities in Vietnam was progressing well.

The retailer added that the decision by S&P to cut its rating to BB+ with a stable outlook would have an impact of less than 20 million euros on the cost of its bond debt before tax this year, with no effect on its liquidity. ($1 = 0.8876 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.