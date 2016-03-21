French retailer Casino confirms debt plan after S&P downgrade

PARIS, March 21 (Reuters) - Casino confirmed its plan to lower its debt on Monday after Standard & Poor’s cut its rating on the French retailer’s debt by one notch to non-investment grade, or junk.

The company confirmed its forecast for French full-year core profit, as well as the “continuous fast implementation of its deleveraging plan”.

Casino said the completion of the disposal of its participation in Big C Thailand for 3.1 billion euros ($3.49 billion) was imminent, and that the disposal process of its activities in Vietnam was progressing well.

The retailer added that the decision by S&P to cut its rating to BB+ with a stable outlook would have an impact of less than 20 million euros on the cost of its bond debt before tax this year, with no effect on its liquidity. ($1 = 0.8876 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Richard Pullin)