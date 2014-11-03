FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Casino shares rise as Cnova unit kicks off flotation
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
November 3, 2014 / 12:25 PM / 3 years ago

Casino shares rise as Cnova unit kicks off flotation

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Cnova to raise up to $375 million in U.S. share sale

* Float value Cnova at over 4 billion euros

* Casino shares up nearly 3 pct in Paris, outperform sector

* Move comes amid active year for tech flotations

By Dominique Vidalon

PARIS, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Shares in French retailer Casino rose nearly 3 percent by midsession on Monday after its e-commerce business Cnova unveiled plans to raise as much as $375 million in a U.S. stock market flotation to fund its international expansion and innovation.

The move comes amid an active year for e-commerce IPOs which culminated in Chinese giant Alibaba’s bumper New York flotation in September.

More recently however a lacklustre stock market debut by Europe’s largest online fashion retailer Zalando in Frankfurt dented this tech euphoria and investors had been anxious to hear whether Casino was going ahead with plans to list the business on Nasdaq it had announced in June.

“It’s a good news ... The deal would not have been launched if its chances of success were not significant,” said CM-CIC analysts in a note.

By 1047 GMT, Casino shares gained 2.9 percent to 84.13 euros, outperforming the European retail sector, which was up 0.4 percent. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.