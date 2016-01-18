FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai Central says keen to bid for Casino's units in Thailand, Vietnam
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 18, 2016 / 3:32 AM / 2 years ago

Thai Central says keen to bid for Casino's units in Thailand, Vietnam

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Thailand’s largest retail conglomerate Central Group is keen to bid for Casino Group’s Thai and Vietnam operations, a company executive said.

Casino owns 58.6 percent of Big C Supercenter Pcl, which has a total a market value of $5.5 billion. Casino said last week it was keen to sell this stake after announcing it would sell its Vietnam unit in the first quarter.

“We are interested in both Big C in Thailand and Vietnam,” Prin Chirathivat, deputy chief executive officer told Reuters.

“If the prices are not too expensive, we will be keen to bid,” Prin said adding his family, the Chirathivats, has a combined 25 percent stake in Big C.

Central has been actively looking to buy assets overseas as it wants to expand into Southeast Asia and Europe. (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

