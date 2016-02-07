Casino confirms will sell Big C stake to Thai TCC Group

PARIS, Feb 7 (Reuters) - French retail group Casino said on Sunday it had signed an agreement to sell its stake in Big C Supercenter for 3.1 billion euros ($3.5 billion) excluding debt to Thailand’s TCC Group.

The sale will allow Casino to reduce its debt by 3.3 billion euros and will be realised by March 31, it said in a statement.

A person with direct knowledge of the matter earlier told Reuters about the deal, valuing the sale at about $3.4 billion. (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Mark Potter)