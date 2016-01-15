UPDATE 2-Thai Big C shares surge after parent Casino says to sell stake

* Casino says receive expression of interest in Thai unit

* Casino in process to sell Vietnam unit by H1

* Thai billionaire’s firm BJC says Big C Vietnam is M&A target (Adds Berli Jucker interest in Vietnam group)

By Manunphattr Dhanananphorn

BANGKOK/PARIS, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Shares in Thai hypermarket operator Big C Supercenter surged over 14 percent to a more than eight-month high on Friday after its French parent Casino Group said it would sell its majority stake worth $2.6 billion.

Big C is Thailand’s second-largest hypermarket operator after Tesco’s Thai unit, and has a market capitalisation of 163.25 billion baht ($4.49 billion).

Casino, which owns 58.6 percent of Big C, said buyers had already expressed interest in the Thai group.

“The group is taking steps towards the sale of this asset,” Casino said in a statement.

The expressions of interest came as Casino went through the process of selling its Vietnam unit, Casino said. The unit has 32 supermarkets and 10 convenience stores in Vietnam.

Casino’s Vietnam unit is an acquisition target for Thailand’s Berli Jucker Pcl, Berli investor relations executive Nutt-hathai Thanachairunsiri told Reuters on Friday. Berli Jucker is the flagship company in the consumer business of TCC Group, controlled by Thai tycoon Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi.

It was too soon to say if Berli would be interested in buying Casino’s Thai unit, she said.

Berli has actively pursued overseas assets to offset weak domestic demand and is keen to expand in fast-growing markets in Southeast Asia such as Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam, she said.

Thailand’s leading retailer Central Group, controlled by the Chirathivat family, has long planned to expand in Vietnam where it operates through its unit Robinson Department Store PCL .

Arunee Chan, a member of Chirathivat family, owns 4.5 percent of Big C, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Central officials were unavailable to give immediate comment on Friday on whether the company was interested in either or both of Casino’s Vietnam and Thai units.

Bankers familiar with Thailand expect other Thai business groups will also be in the mix.

Casino’s unexpected move to sell the Thai unit came after a report by short-seller Muddy Waters in December that said the French retailer was “dangerously leveraged”, prompting the worst slide in Casino’s stock in seven years.

“This announcement comes as a surprise and may illustrate the degree of distress of the company,” Barclays analysts said in a research note on Thursday.

The research note said Big C was a valuable and profitable asset with an estimated EBITA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortisation) margin of 6.7 percent for financial year 2016, against Casino’s 3.4 percent.

Casino aims to sell its Vietnam unit in the first half of 2016 as part of a 2 billion euro ($2.18 billion) plan to reduce debt.

Casino’s Big C unit in late 2010 bought Carrefour SA’s Thai assets in a deal then valued at $1.2 billion.

On Wednesday, Big C said in a statement it has 125 large format stores and will ramp up store expansion and renovations. The company planned to open more six hypermarkets in 2016.

The company is considering to raise funds by selling some assets to a real estate investment trust later this year. ($1 = 0.9189 euros) ($1 = 36.3300 baht) (Additional reporting by Viparat Jantraprap, Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn in BANGKOK, Bate Felix in PARIS, Mai Nguyen in HANOI and Saeed Azhar in SINGAPORE; Writing by Simon Webb; Editing by Stephen Coates)