#Market News
March 25, 2012 / 6:55 PM / 6 years ago

IGT shares could rise as states allow more casinos,Asia-Barron's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 25 (Reuters) - Shareholders in the world's
leading slot-machine maker, International Game
Technology, may begin to see a payoff as more states
legalize gambling and demand in Asia grows, financial newsweekly
Barron's reported in its March 26 edition.	
    IAG already has 50 percent of the installed base of nearly
one million slot machines in North America, and management said
it expects to get a 45 to 50 percent share of new orders in
2012, Barron's said. 	
    The slot-maker also has a cash flow advantage, with analysts
estimating it will have nearly 10 times the free cash produced
by its main competitors Bally and WMS 
Industries combined.	
    The Nevada-based company is currently trading at about
$16.30 a share, and analysts at Morgan Stanley and Sterne Agee
said the stock could rise to more than $20 based on increasing
unit sales, growing market share in Asia and share buybacks,
Barron's reported.

