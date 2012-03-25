IGT shares could rise as states allow more casinos,Asia-Barron's

NEW YORK, March 25 (Reuters) - Shareholders in the world's leading slot-machine maker, International Game Technology, may begin to see a payoff as more states legalize gambling and demand in Asia grows, financial newsweekly Barron's reported in its March 26 edition. IAG already has 50 percent of the installed base of nearly one million slot machines in North America, and management said it expects to get a 45 to 50 percent share of new orders in 2012, Barron's said. The slot-maker also has a cash flow advantage, with analysts estimating it will have nearly 10 times the free cash produced by its main competitors Bally and WMS Industries combined. The Nevada-based company is currently trading at about $16.30 a share, and analysts at Morgan Stanley and Sterne Agee said the stock could rise to more than $20 based on increasing unit sales, growing market share in Asia and share buybacks, Barron's reported.