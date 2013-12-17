BRIEF-C A Sperati Special Agency restructures board ahead of AIM listing

Dec 17 (Reuters) - C A Sperati Special Agency P L C : * Appoints Nilesh Jagatia to the of the company board, as Finance director, with immediate effect * Jason Drummond, currently the non-executive chairman, will become the executive chairman of the company * Says Richard Woodbridge stepped down as Finance director on 12 December 2013 to pursue other interests * Oliver Fattal, currently the chief executive officer, will become a non-executive director of the company * Drummond and Fattal’s position changes are effective as of 17 December 2013 * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here