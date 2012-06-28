Shah Deniz partners back Nabucco West pipeline-BP

LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz II consortium led by BP and Statoil has selected the Nabucco West gas pipeline project to carry Caspian gas into Europe under a proposed northern route, BP said on Thursday.

“The Nabucco West project with a route running from the Turkish-Bulgarian border to Baumgarten (in Austria) has been selected as the single pipeline option for the potential export of Shah Deniz Stage 2 gas to Central Europe,” BP said in a statement.

“Development of the South East Europe Pipeline (SEEP) project (led by BP), which had been assembled by Shah Deniz partners in collaboration with Bulgaria, Romania and Hungary, will cease,” it added.

In February, the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) was selected for a southern route, beating off competition from rival ITGI.

Next year Shah Deniz II decides whether it wants to pipe the Caspian gas into western Europe via the southern route through Italy or the northern route via Hungary and Austria.