Moody's cuts Michigan's Cass City School District GO debt to A2

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service on Friday cut the general obligation unlimited tax rating on Michigan’s Cass City School District to A2 from A1, affecting about $5.4 million in debt.

The downgrade reflects the district’s narrow financial position and the probable continuance of a negative enrollment trend, putting pressure on its operating revenue, the ratings agency said in a statement.

The rating also includes the district’s “modestly sized tax base, below average socioeconomic profile and below average debt burden,” Moody’s said.