PARIS, Sept 22 (Reuters) - French bank Credit Agricole said on Monday it had acquired 1.5 percent of Italian banking group Cassa di Risparmio di Parma e Piacenza SpA (Cariparma), bringing its total ownership stake in the group to 76.5 percent.

In a statement, Credit Agricole added that it had renewed a shareholders’ agreement until February, 2018.