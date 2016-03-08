Sweden's Castellum confirms interest in Norrporten; shares to resume trading

STOCKHOLM, March 8 (Reuters) - Castellum, one of Sweden’s biggest listed real estate companies, is evaluating a potential acquisition of the property portfolio of peer Norrporten, it said on Tuesday.

Trading in Castellum’s shares and other instruments was halted on Monday after Reuters reported that it was considering buying Norrporten, which has properties worth 25 billion Swedish crowns ($2.95 billion).

Castellum gave no additional information on the potential deal but said it intends to inform the market if its evaluation results in the company proceeding with the acquisition.

Nasdaq Stockholm said in a separate statement that trading in Castellum shares and other instruments would resume on Tuesday. ($1 = 8.4707 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; Editing by David Goodman)