MOVES-Castle Harbour hires ex-Citigroup executive Eric Daniel

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Financial services provider Castle Harbour Securities appointed former Citigroup Inc executive Eric Daniel to co-manage its new global convertible bond fund.

Daniel was most recently the head of equity derivatives and convertible bond sales at Citigroup’s Paris office.

He will run the Castle Harbour R&D - Pure Global Convertibles Fund with Damien Regnier.

Daniel has previously worked with Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Deutsche Bank AG. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Siddharth Cavale)