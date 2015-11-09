Former employees sue Castleton for $11 million in bonuses

WILMINGTON, DEL (Reuters) - Two former executives have sued Castleton Commodities International for allegedly short-changing them $11 million in bonuses, a legal battle that could offer a rare glimpse into a private firm that’s become an energy titan.

Kevin Capone and Steven Scheinman, the former head of trading and former general counsel, respectively, are suing LDH Energy, the precursor of Castleton Commodities, according to a lawsuit filed late Friday in Delaware’s Court of Chancery.

The complaint against Castleton, chief William Reed and other company executives follows years of battling over an incentive plan. It centers on the former employees’ shares of the company’s value when they were terminated without cause by the energy business in early 2011.

Plaintiffs’ counsel and Castleton did not respond immediately to calls for comment.

The lawsuit provides a window into the inner workings of the private equity-backed Connecticut merchant, which vaulted to a spot among the world’s largest crude and fuel traders this year with the $1 billion purchase of Morgan Stanley’s physical oil business.

It also underscores the tricky task of valuing trading businesses, where profits often hinge on trading talent of personnel.

The bonus plan entitled Scheinman to a stake worth 1.5 percent of LDH Energy, also known as Louis Dreyfus Highbridge Energy, the court filing said. Capone was entitled to a 0.7 percent stake.

LDH redeemed their stakes in the business using a market value of $1.744 billion.

“The amount that LDH Energy said was fair market value was at least $500 million less than the actual fair market value,” they said.

A increase in the valuation by $500 million would boost the amount owed to the pair by $11 million, the filing said.

Capone and Scheinman base their higher value on the $1.925 billion sale of LDH’s midstream assets in March 2011 and the company’s value of $569 million for the merchant business’s energy contracts.

They dispute an estimate that the energy trading platform had no value, leaving the true worth to be determined at trial.

The two sued earlier this year in a New York state court.

The Court of Chancery is the go-to venue for shareholder and corporate disputes where American Apparel and its founder Dov Charney are battling.

The court this year ordered Alpha Natural Resources Inc to pay legal costs for former Chief Executive Officer Donald Blankenship, who is defending himself against criminal charges related to a deadly 2010 coal mining disaster.