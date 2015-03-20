FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Castleton Commodities expands into metals, hires Peter Sellars
#Funds News
March 20, 2015 / 6:40 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Castleton Commodities expands into metals, hires Peter Sellars

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details throughout)

NEW YORK, March 20 (Reuters) - Castleton Commodities International LLC, a privately held U.S. energy merchant, has hired Peter Sellars, former metals chief at JPMorgan Chase & Co and Sempra, as part of its launch into the global physical base metals market, it said on Friday.

Sellars’ appointment marks a return to trading just over two years after the 35-year industry veteran left JPMorgan in early 2012.

Joining Sellars will be David Tregar, former finance chief of JPMorgan’s metals business and hedge fund Armajaro.

Expanding into metals is a “natural extension” for Castleton, said David Wallace, president of merchant trading, said in a statement. The company handles physical energy products from natgas to jet fuel, as well as iron ore and coal.

It is the latest energy merchant with deep pockets and trading know-how to make a foray into the lucrative and competitive business of trading copper and other nonferrous metals in recent years.

Its larger rivals, Mercuria, Gunvor Group LLC and Vitol SA have made a push as increased regulation has forced banks like JPMorgan to retreat.

When he left JPMorgan in 2012, Sellars, 64, was one of the last senior Sempra-era executives at the bank. He joined Sempra Metals in 2002 as the chief executive of Henry Bath & Son, the global warehousing operation, and became chief of the metals trading subsidiary in 2006, taking charge of a team that traced its roots back to legendary trading firm Metallgesellschaft. (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

