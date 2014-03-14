Shares of Castlight Health more than double in market debut

March 14 (Reuters) - Shares of Castlight Health Inc , a healthcare information provider, more than doubled in their market debut on Friday, valuing the company at about $3.43 billion.

The San Francisco-based company raised about $178 million after its initial public offering was priced at $16 per Class B share, slightly above the expected pricing range of $13-$15. The company sold all the 11.1 million shares in the offering.

Castlight Health’s shares opened at $37.50 and touched a high of $39.57 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Goldman Sachs & Co and Morgan Stanley & Co were lead underwriters for the offering. (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)