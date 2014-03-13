FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Castlight Health prices IPO at $16/shr - underwriter
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 13, 2014 / 10:30 PM / 4 years ago

Castlight Health prices IPO at $16/shr - underwriter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - Castlight Health Inc’s initial public offering was priced at $16 per Class B share, slightly above the company’s expected range, an underwriter told Reuters.

Castlight Health raised about $178 million after it sold all 11.1 million shares offered. The IPO was expected to be priced between $13 and $15.

The company is valued at about $1.39 billion at the listing price, assuming no exercise of option to purchase additional shares.

Castlight, cofounded in 2008 by United States Chief Technology Officer Todd Park, provides cloud-based software for the management and analysis of employers’ healthcare costs.

The San Francisco-based company will debut on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “CSLT” on Friday.

Goldman, Sachs & Co, Morgan Stanley, Allen & Co, Stifel, Canaccord Genuity, Raymond James were the underwriters of the offering.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.