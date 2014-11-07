FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Joma Industrial to offer 15.23 euros a share for CAT oil
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
November 7, 2014 / 6:21 PM / 3 years ago

Joma Industrial to offer 15.23 euros a share for CAT oil

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Joma Industrial Source Corp, the British Virgin Islands-based takeover vehicle of oil industry veteran Maurice Dijols, will offer 15.23 euros per share for CAT oil, it said on Friday.

The offer comes after Joma built up an indirect controlling interest of nearly 48 percent in the German-listed CAT oil, which triggered a mandatory offer, according to German law.

CAT oil specialises in boosting productivity of wells via hydraulic fracturing, known as fracking. Its customers include Lukoil, Rosneft, Gazprom and Kazmunaigas.

Joma said on Thursday it would give CAT “a substantial boost in industry know-how in its core markets, especially in Russia and Kazakhstan” because Dijols, 63, was behind the deal.

French-born Dijols spent more than three decades at Dutch oilfield services group Schlumberger, including as head of its Russia business from 2003 to 2011.

CAT oil shares closed down 2.3 percent on Friday at 14.75 euros, giving it a market capitalisation of around 720 million euros ($895 million).

1 US dollar = 0.8042 euro Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.