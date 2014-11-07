Joma Industrial to offer 15.23 euros a share for CAT oil

FRANKFURT, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Joma Industrial Source Corp, the British Virgin Islands-based takeover vehicle of oil industry veteran Maurice Dijols, will offer 15.23 euros per share for CAT oil, it said on Friday.

The offer comes after Joma built up an indirect controlling interest of nearly 48 percent in the German-listed CAT oil, which triggered a mandatory offer, according to German law.

CAT oil specialises in boosting productivity of wells via hydraulic fracturing, known as fracking. Its customers include Lukoil, Rosneft, Gazprom and Kazmunaigas.

Joma said on Thursday it would give CAT “a substantial boost in industry know-how in its core markets, especially in Russia and Kazakhstan” because Dijols, 63, was behind the deal.

French-born Dijols spent more than three decades at Dutch oilfield services group Schlumberger, including as head of its Russia business from 2003 to 2011.

CAT oil shares closed down 2.3 percent on Friday at 14.75 euros, giving it a market capitalisation of around 720 million euros ($895 million).