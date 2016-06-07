Catabasis Pharma's cholesterol drug fails mid-stage study

June 7 (Reuters) - Drug developer Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc said its experimental cholesterol drug failed to meet its main goal in a mid-stage study.

The drug, codenamed CAT-2054, was being studied in patients suffering from hypercholesterolemia, a condition characterized by elevated levels of cholesterol that can lead to various heart diseases.

The company said it does not expect to invest further in CAT-2054 for hypercholesterolemia. (Reporting by Dipika Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)