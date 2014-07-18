FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 18, 2014 / 1:01 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Catalent sees IPO of 42.5 mln shares priced between $19-$22/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects source text link)

July 18 (Reuters) - July 18 (Reuters) - Catalent Inc IPO-CTLT.N: * Sees IPO of 42.5 million shares priced to be between $19.00 and $22.00 per share - SEC filing * Intend to use IPO net proceeds to pay termination fee equal to about $29.8 million to blackstone and certain of other existing owners * To use IPO net proceeds to redeem outstanding $297.1 million aggregate principal amount of 9 3/4% senior subordinated notes due 2017 * To use IPO net proceeds to redeem outstanding $350.0 million aggregate principal amount of 7 7/8% senior notes due 2018 * To use remaining proceeds to repay $112.6 million of $275.0 million aggregate principal amount outstanding under senior unsecured term loan facility

* Source text: 1.usa.gov/UeVMWc * Further company coverage (Reporting By Narottam Medhora in Bangalore)

