Sep 1 (Reuters) - Catalis SE :

* Says H1 revenues at Eur 13.9 mln (year ago: Eur 14.2 mln)

* Says H1 EBIT before non- recurring cost at Eur 0.43 mln (year ago: Eur 1.1 mln)

* Says H1 Net income after non- recurring cost of Eur -1.0 mln at Eur -0.56 mln (year ago: Eur 1.1 mln)

