FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Catalis 9-month revenues of 21.5 mln euros
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Software
November 27, 2014 / 7:46 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Catalis 9-month revenues of 21.5 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 27(Reuters) - Catalis SE :

* Said on Wednesday 9-month revenues of 21.5 million euros (2013: 21.4 million euros)

* 9-month EBIT before non- recurring cost at 0.76 million euros (2013: 1.6 million euros)

* 9-month net income after non- recurring cost of -1.02 million euros at -0.26 million euros (2013: 1.6 million euros)

* 9-month operating cash flow of 0.98 million euros (2013: 1.3 million euros)

* Said achieving original FY 2014 guidance was dependent on level of royalties that may be due on two games from Kuju division that have been recently published

* Said in absence of royalties, expects to achieve FY 2014 revenue in region of 29.5 million euros and generate operating profit before non-recurring items of 1.3 million - 1.5 million euros

* Said after deducting non-recurring items relating to corporate restructure and refinancing process FY 2014 EBITDA is forecasted to be around 1.2 million euros with EBIT of 0.3 million - to 0.5 million euros

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.