BRIEF-Catalunya Banc buys Mapfre stake in insurance units for 606.8 mln euros

April 23 (Reuters) - Mapfre SA :

* Says has reached an agreement to sell stakes, held by units Mapfre Vida and Mapfre Familiar, in CatalunyaCaixa Vida, Societat Anonima d‘Assegurances I Reassegurances and CatalunyaCaixa Assegurances Generals, Societat Anonima d‘Assegurances to Catalunya Banc for 606.8 million euros ($655.83 million)

* Says the deal depends upon clearance by regulators and the finalisation of the sale of Catalunya Banc to BBVA Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/1GbbVNg] Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9252 euros) (Reporting By Paul Day; Editing by Julien Toyer)