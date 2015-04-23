FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Catalunya Banc buys Mapfre stake in insurance units for 606.8 mln euros
April 23, 2015 / 4:46 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Catalunya Banc buys Mapfre stake in insurance units for 606.8 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 23 (Reuters) - Mapfre SA :

* Says has reached an agreement to sell stakes, held by units Mapfre Vida and Mapfre Familiar, in CatalunyaCaixa Vida, Societat Anonima d‘Assegurances I Reassegurances and CatalunyaCaixa Assegurances Generals, Societat Anonima d‘Assegurances to Catalunya Banc for 606.8 million euros ($655.83 million)

* Says the deal depends upon clearance by regulators and the finalisation of the sale of Catalunya Banc to BBVA Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/1GbbVNg] Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9252 euros) (Reporting By Paul Day; Editing by Julien Toyer)

