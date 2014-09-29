FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Catalyst Pharma's lead drug succeeds in late-stage study
#Market News
September 29, 2014 / 8:05 PM

Catalyst Pharma's lead drug succeeds in late-stage study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners Inc said its lead drug was found superior in treating symptoms associated with a rare autoimmune disorder, compared with a placebo.

The late-stage trial tested the drug, Firdapse, in patients with Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome, Catalyst Pharma said on Monday.

Named after two neurologists at a Minnesota-based Mayo Clinic - Edward Lambert and Lee Eaton - the neuromuscular disease causes progressive muscle weakness, and is often associated with cancer.

Firdapse is already sold in the European Union by BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

