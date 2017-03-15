FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
UPDATE 1-Catalyst Pharma's neuromuscular drug succeeds in study
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 15, 2017 / 12:58 PM / 5 months ago

UPDATE 1-Catalyst Pharma's neuromuscular drug succeeds in study

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, updates shares)

March 15 (Reuters) - Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Wednesday its experimental drug to treat patients with a severe form of myasthenia gravis (MG), a rare neuromuscular disease, met the main goals of a study.

The drug, Firdapse, was being tested on seven patients with Musk-MG, a rare subpopulation of MG patients. There are currently no therapies for this form of MG approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

While several treatment options are available for MG, Musk-MG patients are typically resistant to them. Patients often face a lifetime of severe complications including difficulty walking, talking, swallowing and breathing normally.

Catalyst said it intends to discuss a plan with the FDA to take Firdapse into a pivotal study.

The drug, if approved, is likely to become the first-line standard of care for Musk-MG, the company said.

Firdapse is also being tested for Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome, a rare and sometimes fatal autoimmune disease characterized by muscle weakness.

Catalyst's shares jumped 17 percent to $1.37 before the bell on Wednesday. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.