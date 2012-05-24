FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Catalyst to sell assets, as restructure plan fails
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Breakingviews
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 24, 2012 / 12:55 PM / 5 years ago

Catalyst to sell assets, as restructure plan fails

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TORONTO, May 24 (Reuters) - Catalyst Paper Corp, a Canadian paper and pulp producer under creditor protection, will attempt to sell its assets after a proposed restructuring plan failed to win the backing of its unsecured lenders.

The plan won overwhelming support from its secured lenders, but fell slightly short of the two-thirds backing it needed from unsecured lenders, the Richmond, British Columbia-based company said.

“Since the amended plan of arrangement was not approved at the meetings, Catalyst Paper is required to commence a sale transaction,” the company said in a statement late on Wednesday.

The company was granted creditor protection in January, as it attempted to restructure its business.

It is one of many paper producers that has recently succumbed to higher costs and waning demand, as banks, utility companies and media companies focus more closely on online services and cut paper use.

Catalyst, which had secured a roughly $175 million debtor-in-possession financing package from JPMorgan, said it still has access to the loan, which along with its operating revenues will provide enough liquidity for it to meet its obligations.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.