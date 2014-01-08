FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Catalyst Pharma says autoimmune disorder drug safe for heart
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
January 8, 2014 / 1:55 PM / 4 years ago

Catalyst Pharma says autoimmune disorder drug safe for heart

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners Inc said a study showed its experimental drug to treat a rare autoimmune disorder did not have an adverse effect on the heart rate of patients.

Catalyst’s shares rose 14 percent to $2.31 before the bell.

The company also said the drug, Firdapse, did not affect the time the heart takes to recharge after each beat. If the time is prolonged, the risk of developing irregular heart rhythms increases, the company said.

The safety study, which compared Firdapse to a placebo in 59 healthy volunteers, was required by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as part of Catalyst’s marketing application.

Firdapse is being tested in a late-stage trial in patients with Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome, a disorder that causes muscle weakness.

Firdapse is approved in the European Union, where it is marketed by BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (Reporting By Vrinda Manocha in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.