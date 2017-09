March 30 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group unit OptumRx Corp agreed to buy pharmacy benefit manager Catamaran Corp in a deal worth $12.78 billion.

UnitedHealth’s offer of $61.50 per share represents a premium of 27 percent to Catamaran’s Friday close of $48.32 on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)