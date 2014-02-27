FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Catamaran forecasts full-year profit below estimates, shares fall
February 27, 2014 / 4:35 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Catamaran forecasts full-year profit below estimates, shares fall

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 6 to say analysts had forecast 2014 revenue of $20.16 billion, not $2.16 billion)

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Pharmacy benefit manager Catamaran Corp forecast full-year profit below analysts’ estimates, sending its Toronto-listed shares down as much as 12 percent.

The Schaumburg, Illinois-based company said it expected adjusted earnings of $2.04-$2.19 per share for 2014, which analysts said was probably due to lower margins.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of $2.41 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

“A good portion of this (forecast) is from higher expected tax rate,” Cowen and Company analyst Charles Rhyee wrote in a note.

Jefferies analysts said their assessment of fourth-quarter results and 2014 forecast suggested strong revenue trends, but profit was likely to be hurt by lower gross margins and a big increase in expenses.

Catamaran said it expected revenue of $20 billion to $21 billion in 2014, largely above the average analyst estimate of $20.16 billion.

The company’s shares were down 11.2 percent at C$51.14 on the Toronto Stock Exchange in late morning trading on Thursday.

The stock had risen about 3 percent in the year to Wednesday’s close, lagging the Toronto Stock Exchange 300 Composite Index, which had risen about 12 percent in the period. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

