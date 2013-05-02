FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Catamaran profit beats estimates on Catalyst buy
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
Business
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
At least 20 killed in shooting rampage at Vegas concert
At least 20 killed in shooting rampage at Vegas concert
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 2, 2013 / 10:42 AM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Catamaran profit beats estimates on Catalyst buy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* First-quarter earnings $0.42 vs est $0.40

* Revenue rises 88 pct

* Reaffirms full-year outlook

May 2 (Reuters) - Pharmacy benefit manager Catamaran Corp reported a higher-than-expected first-quarter profit, helped by the $4.4 billion acquisition of rival Catalyst Health Solutions.

Excluding items, the company earned 42 cents per share, above the average analyst estimate of 40 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $51.4 million, or 25 cents per share, from $26.3 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 88 percent to $3.22 billion.

The company reaffirmed its full-year earnings forecast of $1.18-$1.25 per share.

Pharmacy benefit managers administer health plans and drug benefit programs for employers and run mail-order pharmacies.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.