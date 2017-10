Aug 1 (Reuters) - Pharmacy benefit manager Catamaran Corp , formerly known as SXC Health Solutions, posted a 27 percent increase in second-quarter profit, helped by its acquisition of HealthTran.

Second-quarter net income rose to $27.3 million, or 41 cents per share, from $21.6 million, or 34 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 40 percent to $1.7 billion.