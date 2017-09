Dec 16 (Reuters) - Catana Group SA :

* Reports FY 2013/2014 revenue of 36.4 million euros versus 31.8 million euros last year

* FY 2013/2014 consolidated group net loss is 0.9 million euros versus loss of 0.9 million euros last year

* Expects for FY 2014/2015 additional 10 million euros of revenue for Boat division

* Expects for FY 2014/2015 additional 10 million euros of revenue for Boat division

* Aims FY 2014/2015 total revenue about 40 million euros, including sale of Catana et Bali catamarans