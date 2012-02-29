Cayman Island cat bond listings hit $8.5 bln

LONDON, Feb 29 (Reuters) - The Cayman Islands Stock Exchange has listed its one hundredth catastrophe bond, giving the instruments it oversees a combined market value of $8.5 billion, it said on Wednesday.

The milestone confirms the Cayman bourse’s position as the world’s number one exchange for cat bond trading, with the value of Cayman-listed bonds now eight times greater than that of the rival Bermuda Stock Exchange, a spokesman said.

The Cayman exchange’s track record of attracting cat bond listings since its first such transaction in 2007 “should serve as an example of how to generate positive economic results through innovation,” its chairman, Anthony Travers, said in a statement.

The Bermuda Stock Exchange said last month that its listings of insurance-linked securities including cat bonds had risen to a record $3.4 billion by the end of last year. The Bermuda bourse first entered the insurance-linked securities market in 2009.

Insurers and reinsurers have stepped up the pace of new cat bond issuance since the end of September 2011, after a spate of major natural disasters including Japan’s Tohoku earthquake prompted them to put may deals on ice mid-year.

Reinsurer Swiss Re has predicted that the total value of the cat bond market could rise to $14.5 billion this year from $13.57 billion in 2011.

Catastrophe bonds were developed in the 1990s to help insurers and reinsurers manage their exposure to natural disasters by transferring some of the risk to capital market investors.

Buyers of cat bonds benefit from returns that are largely insulated from wider economic or financial market developments, but risk losing some or all of their money if a catastrophe occurs.