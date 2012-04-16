Cat bond issuance hits new record in Q1 - study

LONDON, April 16 (Reuters) - A record $2 billion of catastrophe bonds were issued in the first three months of 2012, reflecting strong investor demand for assets that are insulated from mainstream financial markets and economic developments, according to a study.

The market for so-called cat bonds - which allow insurers to pass on some of the natural disaster risk on their books to capital market investors - looks set to keep growing in the rest of the year, the study from financial services research house Clear Path Analysis said.

“Catastrophe bonds are likely to remain a truly uncorrelated asset class yielding stable investment returns,” said Christophe Fritsch, head of insurance-linked securities at Axa Investment Managers, who contributed to the report.

The rebound in catastrophe bond sales follows a contraction in the market in 2011 after a spate of costly natural disasters including Japan’s Tohoku earthquake choked off new issuance for much of the year.

It reflects strong investor appetite for the securities amid persistently volatile conditions in traditional equity and debt markets, as well as insurers’ desire to trim their catastrophe exposure after 2011, the second-costliest natural disaster year on record with total claims in excess of $100 billion.

“The best time to invest in cat bonds is typically in the year after a very severe insurance catastrophe,” said Michael Stahel, director of insurance-linked investments at Swiss private bank Clariden Leu.

Swiss Re, the world’s second-biggest reinsurer, has estimated that the combined value of outstanding cat bonds should rise to $14.5 billion this year, up from $13.5 billion at the end of 2011.

Cat bonds were developed in the mid-1990s to help insurers and reinsurers transfer some of their exposure to natural disasters to institutional investors, freeing up capital for alternative lines of business.

Buyers of cat bonds receive interest payments that are largely immune to wider economic or financial market developments, but risk losing some or all of their money if a catastrophe occurs. (Reporting by Myles Neligan; Editing by Susan Fenton)