April 22 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc : * CEO says this is first year in three that we are looking a relative degree in

stability around the world - cnbc * CEO says ”we are looking at close to a floor...i think we are bumping the

bottom in mining” - cnbc * CEO says coal prices are beginning to satibilize - cnbc * CEO says global economy “feels a little better than the last two springs” -

cnbc