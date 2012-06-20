FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 20, 2012 / 7:31 PM / in 5 years

Caterpillar sales growth slows sharply in Europe region

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc ’s dealers reported a sharp slowdown in sales growth in Europe, the Middle East and Africa in the three months ended in May, with steadier growth in Asia and North America, the world’s biggest maker of heavy equipment said.

The company’s dealers recorded 4 percent sales growth in Europe, the Middle East and Africa for that three-month period, down from a 14 percent growth rate for the three months through April and 21 percent in the three months ended March, the company said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Peoria, Illinois-based Caterpillar said dealer sales in North America were up 31 percent for the three months ended in May, off from a 32 percent pace reported a month earlier, and held steady at 5 percent growth in the Asia-Pacific region.

The company, whose competitors include Japan’s Komatsu Ltd and South Korea’s Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd , said worldwide sales were up 11 percent in the three months.

Caterpillar shares were off 2.6 percent at $86.52 in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

