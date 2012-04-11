FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Caterpillar taps former W. House hopeful Huntsman
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 11, 2012 / 7:00 PM / in 6 years

Caterpillar taps former W. House hopeful Huntsman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc named Jon Huntsman Jr., a former contender for the Republican presidential nomination, to its board of directors on Wednesday.

The world’s largest maker of earth-moving equipment said it picked the former Utah governor for his experience in the public sphere and a private sector stint at chemical maker Huntsman Corp, which was founded by his father.

Huntsman, 51, spoke often on the campaign trail of the United States being “on the cusp of a manufacturing renaissance.” He dropped out of the race after a disappointing third-place finish in January’s New Hampshire primary.

A political moderate who served as the Obama administration’s ambassador to China from 2009 to 2011, Huntsman in February was named a director of Ford Motor Co.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.